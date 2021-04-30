Johnson County district attorney wants answers in missing Prairie Village woman’s case

OLATHE, Kan. — Where is Angela Green? It’s a question people have been asking for more than a year.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe is asking anyone with information to come forward.

It’s been months since there’s been movement in Green’s case, and now Howe wants to see the case closed as quickly as possible. Her daughter, Ellie Green, is grateful Howe and law enforcement won’t give up on finding her mother.

“I really feel for her. I can’t imagine the stress and the pain that she’s going through. We appreciate all her efforts to help find her mother,” Howe said.

He said while Green’s case remains a missing person investigation, they’re treating it as a homicide.

“There’s so many unanswered questions that we’re treating it that way and treating it very seriously. I’ll give a lot of credit — Prairie Village, this department, has worked very hard to try and solve this missing persons case,” Howe said.

Howe said many of those unanswered questions are related to Geoff Green, Angela’s husband. At this time he’s not considered a suspect. However investigators believe he knows more than he has said. Green obtained a lawyer and has said little to investigators about the case.

Phil LaVota, a former assistant prosecutor of Jackson County, said Howe is faced with a difficult task in this case.

“If you don’t have the physical body of someone, the defense is always going to say they’re gone. They left. They went back to China. They went here. That’s always the defense,” LaVota said. “When you have a body, there’s no defense that the person isn’t dead. It’s just how they died, and if that person killed them.”

“I would like it to be resolved somehow. That means charges, that means finding her. That’s the main thing is just finding her. That would bring me so much solace,” Ellie Green said.

Howe said he hopes someone with even the smallest bit of information will come forward.

“So we’re hoping that the continued publicity and request to the public might give us that link, that piece of evidence, that will allow us to a conclusion,” he said.

FOX4 spoke with Geoff Green’s attorney Friday who said he’s been through what happened with his client from top to bottom, and he has no comment at this time.

If you have information, no matter how small, about what may have happened to Angela Green, please contact the Prairie Village Police Department immediately at 913-642-6868.