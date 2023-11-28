KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County doctor is now facing another charge in an ongoing child pornography investigation.

A federal grand jury indicted Brian Aalbers, of Kansas City, on a new charge of possessing child porn as well as his original charge of attempting to produce child pornography.

The new indictment replaces the original federal complaint that prosecutors filed earlier this month.

Aalbers, a former pediatric neurologist at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, is currently in custody without bond.

Court documents say police recovered more than 20,000 images from one of his computers.

Police initially received a report in October from an unidentified caller who said they’d found hidden cameras, court records say.

A week later, Aalbers checked into a local hospital for mental health treatment. Hospital security took multiple devices from Aalbers, court records say.

That same reporting party told police that Aalbers had asked them to retrieve the devices and destroy them because there was “bad stuff” on them.

After obtaining a search warrant, officials found over 20,000 videos from December 2020 to October 2023 on one of Aalbers’ computers, according to court records. Forensic examiners said the videos showed “10-12 additional minor victims.”

On Monday, the FBI said it’s asking for the public’s help in this investigation.

Due to Aalbers’ profession and his contact with children, the FBI is asking anyone with more information or concerns to come forward.

You can email aalbersinvestigation@fbi.gov or fill out this form online.