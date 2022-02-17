OLATHE, Kan. —Thursday, the Johnson County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) voted 6-1 to end the mask mandate for students in area public schools.

In August, the commission approved an ordinance that requires masking for all students through 6th grade in local school districts. That ordinance was scheduled to expire in May. Now masking guidelines will be established by individual school districts.

Before accepting public comment on the issue, the BOCC received information on COVID case numbers from county health officials.

According to the Johnson County COVID-19 dashboard, roughly 33% of children ages 5-11 were fully vaccinated and 43% were partially vaccinated as of Feb.16. As of Thursday morning, the dashboard indicated a 12% positivity rate across all ages in the county.