OLATHE, Kan. — Federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will soon help older adults in Johnson County have more access to food.

Thursday the Johnson County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a one year contract with Freestate Logistics for the Shelf Stable Food Program for Older Adults.

Megan Laha, deputy director of Aging and Human Services, said the program will deliver shelf stable foods, toiletries and cleaning supplies to residents in the county aging program.

In 2021 Johnson County Area Agency on Aging received a $1.6million grant from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services through ARPA allocations.

Laha said that money was then made available through the Older Americans Act to help local communities provide services to older adults

The federal funding requires a local match to support the program, but Laha said the state has agreed to cover the local financial match if services can begin before June 30.

“We will be spending $270,000 of that by June 30 which then will eliminate the county government having to provide that local match,” Laha said.

Each delivery will contain $150-$200 worth of supplies. Laha estimates up to 825 county residents could receive support through the new program.

The first delivery will be made in June with two additional distribution dates planned for later this year.