Johnson County election results: Overland Park City Council

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Half of the seats on the Overland Park City Council were up for grabs in Tuesday’s general election. Based on unofficial results from the Johnson County Election Office, the 12-member council will welcome four new members and two returning members in 2022.

Logan Heley will continue representing the 1st Ward on the Overland Park City Council after winning 63 percent (3,007) of the vote. Challenger Ryan Spencer won 36 percent (1,737) of the vote.

Melissa Cheatham will fill the 2nd Ward seat of former Council President Curt Skoog after securing 62 percent (4,315) of the vote in Tuesday’s election. Final results show Roger Tarbutton won 37 percent (2,611) of the overall vote.

With a 300 vote lead, incumbent Jim Kite will take on a third term representing the 3rd Ward on the Overland Park City Council. Challenger Amanda Vega-Mavec received 47 percent (3,164) of the total vote.

In the race to represent the 4th Ward on the Overland Park City Council Scott Mosher secured 3,546 votes defeating incumbent Stacie Gram who received 3,215 votes.

In a neck-and-neck race less than 50 votes determined that Sam Passer would take on the responsibility of representing the 5th Ward on the Overland Park City Council. Sheila Rodriguez secured 49.44 percent (2,868) of the vote. Twenty-one ballots in this race were for write-in candidates.

Jeffrey Cox will soon fill a new role in representing the 6th Ward. Cox secured 3,467 votes, roughly 51 percent of the total vote, to surpass incumbent Chris Newlin, who received 3,255votes (48 percent).