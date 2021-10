JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Johnson County MedAct crews are at the scene of a water rescue Friday morning at southbound K-7 just north of 119th Street after a truck left the road.

A spokesperson tells FOX4 they’re performing CPR for at least one person.

Traffic cameras show a backup building to K-10, and there are numerous emergency vehicles at the scene.

FOX4 is working on gathering more information and will keep this story updated with the latest details.