Johnson County expects to schedule most residents interested in COVID-19 vaccine within month

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County is moving through its vaccine rollout and expects all residents who want a vaccine to have an appointment to get one within the next month.

“Based on what we’ve had it may be even shorter than that, depends on how many continue to fill it [the vaccine interest form] and how many are booking those appointments,” said Elizabeth Holzschuh, Johnson County Health Department’s Director of Epidemiology.

It’s because the county is receiving more doses of the vaccines, according to Dr. Sanmi Areola, Director of the Johnson County Health Department. He made the comments on a recent Facebook Live. Other providers, such as pharmacies and hospitals, are also getting more supplies to vaccinate patients at a higher rate.

“If you put your name down, chances are pretty high in the next couple of weeks that you get an invite to book an appointment,” Areola said. “So go ahead and complete the online survey so we know that you are interested and we will reach out to you.”

If you are still trying to get a vaccine appointment, make sure you fill out the Johnson County interest survey. If you need additional help, call the health department at 913-715-2819.

The health department advises to try to continue to get an appointment through your pharmacy, hospital, or other location too.

They say don’t worry about the type of COVID-19 vaccine you get because they are all effective.

Even after a vaccination, Americans will need to continue to wear masks and social distance for the foreseeable future.

