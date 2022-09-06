OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment said they expect to receive shipments of the updated COVID-19 booster vaccine to arrive next week.

The vaccines are expected to arrive the week of September 12 and will be administered to patients ages 12 and older.

The department added that they will not be administering booster doses at walk-in clinics until the new shipment is delivered, because “the original booster formulation is no longer authorized for those ages 12+.”

On September 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released recommendations for an updated booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The updated COVID-19 boosters are formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variant. They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants. This recommendation followed a comprehensive scientific evaluation and robust scientific discussion. If you are eligible, there is no bad time to get your COVID-19 booster and I strongly encourage you to receive it. Dr. Rochelle Walensky – CDC Director

The CDC said the updated booster provides protection against omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the virus.