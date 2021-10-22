Johnson County extension hosts garage sale to support kitchen restore project

OLATHE, Kan. — If you like garage sales, the Johnson County Extension Office could be the place to be this weekend to snatch up some deals while helping support needy families in Johnson County.

On Friday, October 22nd, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on Saturday, October 23rd, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. volunteers will host a garage sale at the Extension Office (11811 S Sunset Dr. Olathe KS) to benefit the Kitchen Restore project.

Over the last month, Johnson County Extension Master Food Volunteers (EMFV) have been collecting new and gently used kitchen items to assemble Kitchen Restore kits for people in need.

Each kit includes kitchen tools and flatware to help people make healthy meals at home.

The sale will include any donated items, like margarita glasses and champagne flutes, that cannot be used in the Kitchen Restore kits. All proceeds from the sale will go towards purchasing items to complete kitchen kits.

Anyone interested in donating to the kitchen restore program directly can contact Kansas State Health and Food Safety Extension Agent Crystal Futrell by email at Crystal.Futrell@jocogov.org.