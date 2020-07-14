Johnson County Fair canceled due to COVID-19

GARDNER, Kan. — The Johnson County Fair will have to wait until next year.

The Executive Fair Board made the decision to cancel this year’s festivities, according to a post shared on the Johnson County Fair Facebook page.

“After extensive planning, consultation and due to circumstances outside of our control, the Executive Fair Board regrets to report that the 2020 Johnson County Fair arena events, carnival, parade and public events are canceled,” the post reads.

4-H projects, youth livestock show and livestock auction will continue to take place with details released at a later date.