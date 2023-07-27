PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — It’s a terrible time to go without electricity.

Friday will mark two weeks since one Johnson County family lost power in the big storm that blew through the metro on July 14. Now, in the hottest week of the year, they’ve been unable to stay in their home.

The Gleason family from Prairie Village has been dealing with a downed power line running through their yard. They say the thick black electricity cable has hung across their backyard for 13 days, and because of it, they haven’t felt safe staying in their home.

“They told us the line was insulated,” Kara Gleason said.

The Gleasons didn’t want to take chances. They have a dog and a six-month old baby boy. They were fearful of getting too close to a downed power line.

Experts recommend staying 30 feet away from fallen electrical lines, which can carry at least 155 volts of high voltage power. Kara and Greg Gleason and their son have been staying with loved ones.

“We don’t have working electricity. We don’t have a refrigerator. Our food is all gone. Last week, I came back to check on the house, and I still had a load of laundry that’s still wet,” Kara Gleason added.

Evergy restored power to the house on July 19. However, the power line was still down, and out of caution, they turned off the breaker box to the house.

Evergy told the Gleasons they’d need an electrician to replace a power pole that had been knocked off their home in the storm. However, the Gleasons said their electrician needed Evergy to turn off the power to the home and the downed power line before the work could be done safely.

The Gleasons said Evergy hadn’t responded to that request.

“This doesn’t really seem to be an emergency situation to Evergy at the time. We don’t feel safe living somewhere where 30 feet away, there’s a live power line laying across the lawn,” Greg Gleason said.

Originally, Evergy said the company couldn’t send a repair tech until August 8. Kara Gleason said the company didn’t consider this an emergency case since power to the home had been restored.

Late Thursday afternoon, a Evergy spokesperson told FOX4 a crew had been dispatched to the Gleason’s home to pickup that downed power line.

Evergy reports all outages related to the storm have been restored, at least, for customers who are eligible and have satisfied repair obligations that belong to the homeowners.