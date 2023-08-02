PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — A Prairie Village, Kansas family is hoping to keep their daughter’s memory alive by giving back students at a school that brought out a light in their 14-year-old before she died.

The Taiga Hughes Memorial Scholarship will help children and teens attending Horizon Academy who have learning disabilities.

“She touched so many, I hope it can be many,” Mom Libby Hughes said.

Libby and Sean Hughes said their daughter Isabel, who friends and family call Taiga, was kind, caring and loved people.

“The message I keep seeing pop up on the memorial page. How she gave everybody else what she wanted, and just, friends saying, thank you for listening to me when nobody else checked in.”

Taiga took her own life when she was 14.

She dealt with Dyslexia, struggled with her mental health and bullies. Libby said Horizon Academy helped turn her daughter from a shell of herself back to Taiga.

Taiga Hugues Memorial Scholarship is meant to provide hope.

“An environment for a beautiful child to succeed and be loved and really grow because I know there are so many kids out there that are really struggling,” Hughes said.

“I cried,” Head of School at Horizon Academy Vicki Asher said.

Horizon serves 1st-high school students with learning disabilities, the most common is dyslexia.

“Our hearts are aching, but this brings some levity, some lightness to her life,” Asher said. “By leaving, this scholarship fund that will be supporting other students.”

Tuition is more than $28,000 a year.

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself:

Call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).

Please get help immediately.

The Hughes family hopes to support one student each year, and so far, they’ve raised more than $23,000.

If you would like to donate to the memorial scholarship, click here.