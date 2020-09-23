Johnson County group starts docuseries on race, police encounters to share personal stories

LENEXA, Kan. — A Johnson County organization is tackling a tough conversation through a docuseries on YouTube.

Ron Lackey is one of eight Black men sharing their encounters with police in a docuseries called “I am George Floyd.”

“So I go to the door and there are six police officers standing on my porch, and there are like four police cars,” Lackey said. “They even got a giant paddy wagon out there.”

In the series, he tells a story of a time he said multiple Lenexa police officers came to his door for an arrest warrant he had for a speeding ticket.

“And I was like, ‘Do you always send six officers to come and issue a warrant for a speeding ticket?’ And he was like, ‘Your driver’s license says that you are 6-(foot)-1 and 350 pounds, and so we had to be prepared for that,’” Lackey said.

“He kind of must’ve read my demeanor and something about me that I was not a threat, and he said, ‘Mr. Lackey, I tell you what, if you would just get in your car and follow us down to the police station, we can take care of this really quickly.'”

The conversation is something Advocacy and Awareness Group Johnson County wanted to put in the spotlight.

“If it’s not spoken, if it’s not brought up again, then it will definitely happen again,” founding member of the group Drew Sczesny said.

They organized a protest in June after the death of George Floyd and said they’re going to continue finding ways to educate people.

“There are people in the community that don’t understand that this is an issue or they haven’t had the experience to be able to say, ‘I can relate to this,’ or I even know what’s happening at this point,” Sczensy said.

Lackey said even though his encounter with Lenexa police turned out positive, it could’ve been worse.

“It just kind of opened my eyes that even though my experiences have been mostly positive, that there are people who have had difficult issues with run-ins with the police,” he said.

FOX4 reached out to Lenexa police who said they refute the claim and it’s not procedure to send six officers to arrest someone on a warrant for a speeding ticket.