Johnson County health department begins offering booster shots for ages 12 and up

An employee of a vaccination bus in Germany is seen drawing up a syringe of the Pfizer vaccine in Berlin, Nov. 23, 2021. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will begin offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots for patients ages 12 and up on Thursday.

The department said the booster is recommended five months after the initial series of doses.

“Data show that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen protection against Omicron and other SARS-CoV-2 variants. More than 25 million vaccine doses have been administered to adolescents,” Sanmi Areola, PhD, JCDHE director said. The vaccines are safe and effective. We are pleased to be able to offer more of our population booster shots that will help protect residents from severe outcomes,”

Appointments can be scheduled online and will be administered at the Mission COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 6000 Lamar Avenue.

The announcement comes days after the FDA authorized COVID-19 booster shots for the 12-15 age group.