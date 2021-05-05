Johnson County Health Department updates dashboard to include COVID-19 vaccination information

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include information about the county’s COVID-19 vaccination progress.

The dashboard includes data on how many eligible people have received a shot, vaccination progress by date, age, zip code, as well as demographic information.

“We are excited to offer additional data to our community to stay up-to-date on the progress of vaccinations” said JCDHE Director Dr. Sanmi Areola. “The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and convenient, we continue to encourage all eligible people to get vaccinated. It only takes 20-30 minutes and it could save your life.”

Appointments are available at by clicking here.

Walk-in appointments are also available for the dates and times when you can just walk in and receive a vaccine.

The health department announced Monday that it was shifting its approach from mass vaccination sites to community clinics.

The community clinics may end up at a farmers’ markets, popular festivals, or even churches. The goal is to find a large gathering of people who haven’t been vaccinated yet.

