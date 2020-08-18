Johnson County Health Department will meet, discuss reopening plans for schools

OLATHE, Kan. –The Johnson County Health Department and school leaders will meet on Tuesday to discuss reopening plans for schools in September.

The health department will base its recommendations on recent community infection rates, guidance from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Then, it will be up to the county’s six superintendents to determine the best way to reopen for their respective school districts.

Based on recent COVID-19 testing, a little more than 11% of the community has tested positive for the virus.

The health department has recently released the ‘gating criteria’ to help districts reopen safely. If a school reaches the red zone, students would start online learning. Learn more about the criteria here.

The health department could recommend to suspend or cancel fall sports, which would follow a recent decision by Kansas City, Kansas schools.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 1 p.m., FOX4 has a reporter working on the story and will have live updates at 5 and 6 p.m., and on fox4kc.com.