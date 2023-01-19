OLATHE, Kan. — A Johnson County, Kansas teacher faces multiple child sex crimes charges.

According to court records filed this week, Nicholas Grey Prutsman, 28, is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

He was a teacher at Gardner-Edgerton High School at the time of the alleged crimes, according to court records. FOX4 has reached out to the district for comment and to find out his current employment status.

He is currently not listed on the school’s staff page.

An October 2021 article from the high school lists him as an automotive technology instructor.

He was booked into the Johnson County jail Thursday and later released on a $200,000 bond.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to update as new information becomes available.