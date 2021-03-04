Johnson County Home and Garden Show will be company’s first event nationwide since pandemic

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Johnson County Home and Garden Show opens at 10 a.m. Friday.

It’s likely to be one of the metro’s biggest indoor events since the start of the pandemic. For Marketplace Events, a company that’s cancelled 70 events throughout North America in the past year, it is their first show since March 12, 2020.

The show will have most of what annual attendees are accustomed to. Two hundred exhibitors will showcase kitchen and bath, entertainment and electronics, flooring and furniture, and demonstrate techniques for gardening landscaping and renovation.

Crowd capacity will be limited to 2,750, but the show manager said the convention center has the space to put on the event safely.

“In some markets, technically we’re able to run a show, but the restrictions are so limited that we may only be able to have 50 people on the floor at one time, and that’s not going to be a good experience for anybody,” show manager Cristian Moore said.

The show was pushed back from January, but they decided to move forward with more vaccines and the convention center’s recent STAR accreditation from the Global Risk Advisory Council.

There will be wider aisles, less carpet and one-way traffic. Masks are required and hand sanitizing stations are located throughout.

Mike Fraizer at Screens in Bugs Out enjoys showing off his products, but even though plenty of people have been interested in home remodeling in the past year, that’s been difficult — until now.

“This gives them a visual because there’s a lot of people that haven’t seen these and they only get to see them on the website,” he said demonstrating a screened porch with power and adjustable door settings.

Home shows are important to the exhibitors. Seal KC said approximately 30% of its yearly business comes from contacts made at these events.

“I think the last year’s been socially tough on people, and they are ready to get out and see some stuff safely,” owner Kevin White said.

Vendors, who will be temperature checked, said they’re confident in the protocols, and it appears the public is, too. According to the show manager, ticket sales are on par with year’s past.

The event is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. There is also a virtual showroom available here.

After a slow year, it’s getting busier at the Overland Park Convention Center. After Sunday they’ll tear down and start setting up for next weekend’s Kansas Open Season Sportsman Expo.