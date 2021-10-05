Johnson County homeowner confronts burglars, ends with gunfire and chase through neighborhood

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police said a homeowner confronted a burglar breaking into his car overnight. It happened around 1:35 a.m. near W. 129th and Carter Street. Officers were called to the area after the homeowner realized something was going on outside his home and went to investigate.

Police said as soon as the suspects noticed the homeowner, they immediately fired several shots at him, got into a truck, and drove away.

According to investigators, the homeowner got into his car and chased after the suspects. The chase continued through a neighborhood. Police said after about two miles, the gunmen fired several more shots at the homeowner near W. 135th Street and U.S. 69 Highway.

Police released a surveillance picture of the truck the gunmen were driving. It’s described as a silver of light-colored truck. It was last seen driving north on US 69 Highway.

Officers said no one involved was injured by the gunfire.

If you have any information that can help Overland Park police, or can help identify the truck used in the crime, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.