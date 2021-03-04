Johnson County honoring COVID-19 heroes while expanding vaccine capabilities

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County commissioners took steps Thursday to honor heroes in the fight against COVID-19 and expand the county’s vaccination capabilities.

Next week, March 7-13, will be designated as “Heroes Week,” in many places across the metro area.

March 7 actually marks the anniversary of when the coronavirus was first detected in Johnson County and in the state of Kansas.

County government workers plan to show their appreciation for all the hard work health care professionals have endured in fighting this pandemic.

“Other jurisdictions in the metro area are also issuing similar proclamations in support of those who have partnered with us through this pandemic,” Penny Postoak Ferguson, county manager said. “Johnson County is also joining other jurisdictions, who will light up some of their buildings in blue to recognize Heroes Week. And we will add blue exterior lights to our administration building in downtown Olathe next week.”

County commissioners unanimously approved spending up to $350,000 for additional staffing at COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites.

This reimburses cities for providing paramedics and other employees to work as vaccinators at the county’s clinics.

Commissioners also approved spending up to $384,000 to lease a warehouse in Lenexa, Kan., which would become a second mass vaccination site.

Okun Fieldhouse in Shawnee soon will no longer serve as a hub for vaccinations as the busy youth sports season approaches.

Johnson County hopes to provide 2,500 immunizations a day in the coming weeks. That’s in addition to the growing number of shots the county’s healthcare partners are providing.