Johnson County Human Services launches virtual food drive to help local families

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — If you want to help families in need in Johnson County, you can now do so from the comfort of your own home.

Johnson County Human Services is hosting a virtual food drive using Amazon Wish List.

The donations will go to stock their food pantries in Gardner, Lenexa and Mission.

“Since the pandemic started, we have received a tremendous amount of support from the community asking how they can help their neighbors in need,” said Brandy Hodge, community relations manager. “We decided to host a virtual food drive using our Amazon Wish List to allow residents to shop safely for food pantry and hygiene items to stock our shelves.”

Hodge said, although poverty in Johnson County may look different, it is a real problem.

“Johnson County has a need, it just does look different than other cities may. A lot of our poverty here in Johnson County is what they call situational poverty and that’s people who have lost jobs. That is people who have been through a divorce. It’s people that have maybe had a death in the family and so something has happened in their life where they need assistance.”

People wanting to donate can order items on the wish list here.