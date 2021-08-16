Johnson County implements mandatory weekly COVID-19 testing for county employees

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County will begin requiring weekly COVID-19 testing for county employees beginning next week.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there were 2,456 new cases and 9 deaths in the state between Aug. 11-16.

Johnson County said it will implement the new testing requirement in an effort to keep employees safe as the number of COVID-19 cases, fueled by the delta variant, increased across the county.

The county said employees can opt out of weekly testing if they provide proof of full vaccination.

County manager Penny Postoak Ferguson said while most employees will be tested weekly, employees who work in departments where direct care is provided may be tested up to twice a week beginning Aug. 23.

“As of Aug. 11, only 46% of regular employees have reported being fully vaccinated. With the sharp increase of the delta variant, we want employees to be safe. Vaccination is one of the best tools we have to help prevent serious illness or passing the virus on to our colleagues or the people we serve,” Penny Postoak Ferguson, Johnson County Manager, said.

If you are looking for a vaccine opportunity text your zip code to GETVAX (438829) to get information about the closest place to get a vaccination. The option is also available in Spanish by texting a zip code to VACUNA (822862).

You’ll receive a text message with several locations to get a vaccine, which vaccine is available, and information about making an appointment, or if you can simply walk-in for a shot.