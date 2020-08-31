Johnson County inmate escapes from Olathe Medical Center, sheriff’s office says

OLATHE, Kan. — Law enforcement officers are asking for the public’s help in finding an inmate who escaped while receiving treatment at a hospital.

Elijah N. Naves, 27, was receiving care at Olathe Medical Center when he managed to evade security at around 4:30 a.m. He was last seen traveling south of the hospital in a green hospital gown and blue and white striped jail pants. He also may be wearing wrist and leg restraints.

There is a large law enforcement presence at the hospital today. However, traffic has not been affected.

Naves stands 6-feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. His facial hair has been trimmed up since the picture provided by the sheriff’s office was taken.

Picture of Elijah N. Naves from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

The inmate is in custody on aggravated robbery charges.

Anyone who has information on his location should not try to contact him. Instead, the sheriff’s office asks that they call the office at (913) 782-0720 or 911.

