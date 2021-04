GARDNER, Kan. — According to the Johnson County, Kan. Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus with 53 students on board near West 151st Street and North Moonlight Road.

The intersection is currently closed as they investigate the incident.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The intersection of 151st & Moonlight Rd in Johnson Co. is currently closed. Please avoid the area. We are investigating a 3 vehicle accident involving a school bus full of students. No injuries reported. — Johnson Co KS Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) April 1, 2021

They ask that people avoid the area for the time being as the incident is investigated.

