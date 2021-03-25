Johnson County, Kansas, extends mask mandate through end of April

FILE – In this Thursday, April 16, 2020 file photo, a view of masks and goggles, part of PPE, personal protective equipment, to avoid being infected or transmitting coronavirus, at the Nightingale Hospital North West set up in the Manchester Central Convention Complex in Manchester, northern England. Britain’s public spending watchdog says the government spent billions, without proper transparency, in a scramble to secure protective equipment early in the coronavirus outbreak. The National Audit Office says in a report Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 that companies with links to politicians were fast-tracked and had more chance of getting a contract than other applicants. Like many countries, the U.K. was caught without enough masks, gowns, gloves and other items to keep health care workers and the public safe as coronavirus cases skyrocketed.(AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Board of Commissioners voted to extend the local health order that includes the face mask requirement through April 30.

Commissioners who voted in support of the extension cited emerging variants and a low vaccination rate as reasons behind their decision.

BREAKING: .@jocogov passes new health order 5-2

to extend #facemask mandate and 6ft social distancing through 04/30. #fox4kc Full text of order: https://t.co/yiHYibWuYd — Kera Mashek (@KeraFox4KC) March 25, 2021

Social distancing remains a requirement in most places and businesses who don’t have room to spread out will need to continue limit the number of people inside.

There are some exemptions to the mandate. People seated at a restaurant, athletes playing sports, children under 5, and people with a disability are not required to wear masks.

The decision came a day after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly signed legislation rewriting Kansas laws for managing the coronavirus pandemic and future emergencies even though she believes it could hinder disaster response efforts.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android