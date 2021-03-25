Johnson County, Kansas, extends mask mandate through end of April

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Board of Commissioners voted to extend the local health order that includes the face mask requirement through April 30.
Commissioners who voted in support of the extension cited emerging variants and a low vaccination rate as reasons behind their decision.
Social distancing remains a requirement in most places and businesses who don’t have room to spread out will need to continue limit the number of people inside.
There are some exemptions to the mandate. People seated at a restaurant, athletes playing sports, children under 5, and people with a disability are not required to wear masks.
The decision came a day after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly signed legislation rewriting Kansas laws for managing the coronavirus pandemic and future emergencies even though she believes it could hinder disaster response efforts.
