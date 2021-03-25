Johnson County, Kansas man charged in Thursday morning deadly shooting at south Raytown apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 26-year-old Johnson County, Kansas man is facing charges connected to a shooting in Raytown Thursday morning that killed one woman and injured another.

Jackson County Prosecutors charged Travione Rogelio Batey Hernandez with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Raytown police were dispatched to the Valencia Apartments in the area of the 9000 block of East 87th Street in Raytown on a report of shots fired.

At the scene, police found two victims, including Penny Medina, who later died at the hospital. A second victim told police that the suspect, who was Medina’s boyfriend, shot Medina before he beat and shot her.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $500,000.

