Johnson County, Kansas to begin Phase 2 of vaccinations, surveying residents

A medical worker holding a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and a syringe during mass vaccination starts in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Authorities started to vaccinate the most vulnerable people in a coordinated effort. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — County officials are trying to figure out who wants to get a COVID-19 vaccination within the next phase of the rollout plan.

The Johnson County Department of Health & Environment announced they are nearing the end of Phase 1 of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s vaccination plan. Officials said they think they can move on to the next phase in the beginning of February.

Phase 2 includes residents 65 years old and older, people in “congregate settings,” high-contact critical workers and those still unvaccinated in the previous phase.

To find out who in the next phase wants a vaccine, the county has put together a survey. The online tool will allow the county to notify residents when the vaccine is available and how they can sign up. The survey will ask about age, occupation, contact information and more.

People included in “congregate settings” include workers and residents:

Homeless shelters/homeless housing settings.

Congregate childcare institutions, adult and child protective services.

Emergency shelters or safe houses for victims of domestic violence.

Corrections facilities, including jails and juvenile justice facilities.

Behavioral Health institutions (including mental health institutions) and residential treatment centers.

Adult care homes, those in home plus facilities not covered in phase 1.

Senior living homes.

Personal care aides.

High-contact critical workers include:

First responders, correction officers.

Grocery store workers and food services.

K-12 and childcare workers.

Food processing.

Large-scale aviation manufacturing plants.

Transportation workers.

Workers in the following industries, if they regularly need to be in high-risk settings to perform their duties: Retail, warehouses and sales outlets. Agriculture. Supply of critical services or materials for the COVID-19 response. The U.S. Postal Service. Department of Motor Vehicles.

