Johnson County, Kansas to begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations for children 12 to 15 years old

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Health Department announced Wednesday it will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children 12 to 15 years old beginning Thursday, May 13.

This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to include people 12 through 15 years of age.

The FDA amended the EUA originally issued on Dec. 11, 2020, for administration in individuals 16 years of age and older.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment have also authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine to include 12 – 15-year-old children.

The health department urges all who are age 12 and older to receive a vaccine during the COVID-19 vaccination hours that includes evening, weekend and walk-in availability.

Children age 15 and younger receiving a COVID-19 vaccination must be accompanied by an adult.

A parent/guardian is preferable; however, the parent/guardian may designate a non-parent adult to be present at the time of vaccination if the parent/guardian is unavailable. A signed parental consent form is required and is available at here.

“We are pleased to be able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are age 12 and above,” said Dr. Sanmi Areola, JCDHE director. “The vaccine is safe and effective and will help us keep our children healthy and our schools open.”

