Johnson County leaders debating when, how to safely reopen businesses

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County is debating when and how it will reopen.

With declining new positive COVID-19 test results and fewer hospitalizations, some county leaders think reopening should go on as scheduled May 4.

“The goal was to prevent the surge. We’ve accomplished the task. There is hospital capacity should there be a dust up of this again,” Johnson County Commissioner Mike Brown said.

But one of the county’s top doctors insists with neighboring areas like Kansas City, Missouri, holding off on reopening a few extra days, reopening across the state line too soon could lead to a wave of new cases, possibly even worse than what’s happened so far.

“We really want to take a measured approach because no one wants to go backwards,” said Dr. Joe LeMaster, Johnson County Public Health Officer.

“I think I’d rather air on the side of the medical professionals for the reopening date,” Johnson County Commissioner John Allen said.

A county reopening task force, and LeMaster, have suggested that date be May 11, with a four-phased approach.

But even once things slowly get going, many companies say it won’t be business as usual.

Ovens are still firing at Old Shawnee Pizza in Lenexa, but the mom-and-pop shop, like so many restaurants, is definitely seeing a dip in sales. They’ve been relying only on carryout and deliveries during the pandemic.

“You just kind of have to go with it and try to do your best to keep things afloat,” owner William Walker said.

And although it’s likely they’ll get the green light to reopen sometime soon, the pizza place said its dine-in doors will stay shut until at least June.

“I think it’s best to just ease into it, and even the customers and the community are going to be kind of slow and apprehensive to get back to what they consider normal,” Walker said.

The owners of Ignite Wood Fire Grill tend to agree.

“It’s an experience you never thought you’d have,” said Scott Anderson, owner of Ignite Wood Fire Grill and two Saints Pub locations in the metro.

While the Lenexa restaurant is planning to reopen when Johnson County says it can, the business believes with most offices still closed, lunch business and happy hour will be almost non-existent.

But they’re tweaking seating charts and how they’ll serve those who do want to eat inside the restaurant or on the patio.

“Guests expect us to care, and they expect us to make changes. And we’re making a whole host of changes,” Anderson said. “We’re cleaning more, sanitizing more, offering hand sanitizer everywhere, and a lot of single use items. Those are a lot of the things that we think will keep our employees and our guests safe.”

And top health officials insist those safety steps and social distancing will be key to avoiding a new spike in virus infection.

“To be clear, when we roll back, we’re taking a gamble. It’s a process of trial and error, and we should be prepared for anything to happen,” Johnson County Health Department Director Dr. Samni Areola said.

A lot of what happens next will hinge on the plan Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly unveils Thursday night. Johnson County commissioners plan to vote on the final reopening plan and date Friday.