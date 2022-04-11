OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Johnson County could soon open a new recycling center in Overland Park.

Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission voted 9-1 to recommend the city council approve a special use permit for Johnson County to create a Household Hazardous Waste Facility (HHWF) at 11231 Mastin Street.

The county is seeking approval of a special use permit for an indefinite period of time to redevelop the former car wash site and make a permanent HHWF for residents to drop off unused household goods.

The county has operated the current HHWF in Mission for roughly 30 years.

That site accepts, recycles and disposes of common household materials that cannot be thrown away with regular trash, including things like fluorescent light bulbs, aerosol cans and paint.

The HHWF Program is managed by the County’s Health and Environmental Department, and it is regulated by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The facility accepts material drop-off of hazardous items by appointment only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The county also offers recycled latex paint and other discounted products for sale on site at the attached Free Store.

Assistant county manager Joe Waters said if approved, the new recycling center would open in July of 2023.

Vito Barbieri was the only person to speak during the public hearing on the special use permit.

Barbieri spoke on behalf of neighboring property owners, citing concerns about a potential increase in traffic on the shared private drive if the county creates a new HHWF.

“Our private street cannot handle this traffic,” Barbieri said.

The Overland Park City Council will review the special use permit during the regular council meeting on May 9.

