SHAWNEE, Kan. — A popular Johnson County marina opens for the summer — weeks later than expected

The marina at Shawnee Mission Park is now open to the public, complete with $1.6 million in upgrades. The changes include a new ticket area, boat storage, kayak and canoe launch, and new restrooms.

Work on the improvements started in November and were originally scheduled to be complete in time for the marina to open for Memorial Day.

Boats can be reserved online up to seven days in advance. The marina will be open through early August.