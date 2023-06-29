OLATHE, Kan. — The outdoors, unshaded and dehydrated on a hot day like Thursday, is a dangerous place to be.

At the grill at Patron Pollo N Beef in Olathe, Chef Miguel Sanchez said he doesn’t sweat.

“I would say 130-120. Or on a hot hot day you could reach more than 120 and up,” Sanchez said when asked how hot it feels there.

On these summer days, they’re pre-grilling, starting at 10 a.m., trying to avoid the peak of the heat.

It helps to avoid a heat stroke situation like those described by paramedics at Johnson County Med-Act.

Molly Oehlert is a battalion chief. She describes their new “tarp” cool-down method, implemented as of 2022. It replaces the strategy of rushing a non-responsive person to the hospital.

“They’re going to oscillate, move the patient back and forth, move that ice around,” Oehlert said. “We explain to them what’s going on obviously because it looks very bizarre.”

“We know now that cooling them immediately gives these patients a better outcome,” Oehlert said. “We try to get their temperature below 102. Sometimes it takes 20 minutes, 10-20 minutes of cooling.”

“Once they’re up we can continue care, transport, start IVs. Whatever else the patient needs. The priority is to cool them off,” Oehlert said.

Johnson County paramedics have used the method a lot since its rollout and say it has been extremely effective. As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, two hyperthermia patients and already received cold water immersions.