Johnson County MedAct ambulance stolen in front of KU hospital

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Johnson County MedAct ambulance was stolen Monday afternoon in front of the University of Kansas Health System.
Johnson County MedAct said the incident happened just after 3 p.m. They are using their dispatch system to track the vehicle.
At this time the vehicle has not been recovered.
No suspect description is available at this time.
Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.