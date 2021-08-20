Johnson County Mental Health offers new program to help educators cope

OLATHE, Kan. — Back-to-school is always stressful for teachers and students, but back-to-school during a pandemic is even more difficult to manage.

That’s why the Johnson County Mental Health Center said it will launch a new resource to help educators manage their mental health. It’s called “Elevate for Educators.” The free, online platform is available to any teacher in Johnson County.

Johnson County Mental Health said the program focuses on prevention and is self-guided, so any of those teachers can take advantage of it whenever they need help.

“Educators play such an important role in our community,” Katherine Melton, Johnson County Mental Health Center Community Prevention Coordinator, said. “So as a community, it’s important that we’re providing these educators with the support they need to maintain their mental health. This is one of several ways we can say ‘We see you. We’re here for you. You are not alone.’”

Health experts said that the mental health of teachers has only been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s added stress and all kinds of new challenges which haven’t disappeared as students and teachers return to school.