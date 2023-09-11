HOLDEN, Mo. — Johnson County, Missouri, officials are asking for the public’s help to locate an auto theft suspect.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Brandon Stark, also known as “Rodeo.” Officials say his last known location was in the Holden area.

The sheriff’s office said Stark is suspected in multiple auto theft cases in Johnson County and surrounding counties.

Johnson County officials are offering a $500 cash reward for information leading to Stark’s arrest.

Anyone with information can call the Johnson County Central Dispatch at 660-747-5511 and remain anonymous.