Johnson County, Missouri, reinstates mask mandate after COVID-19 cases climb

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Johnson County, Missouri, health officials have reinstated a mandatory mask requirement after COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the county.

The Johnson County Community Health Services Board of Trustees reissued the face covering order that will go into effect countywide beginning on Monday, Oct. 12.

In September, the Johnson County Community Health Services Board of Trustees issued a countywide public health advisory, recommending that people wear masks. That advisory replaced a face covering order that was issued in July.

RELATED: Johnson County, Missouri, gets rid of face mask mandate, worrying some residents

During the month of September, Johnson County had a 116% increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to county health officials.

On Thursday, health officials announced eight new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 14.

Beginning Monday, residents will be required to wear face coverings in any indoor public location including grocery stores, retail stores, offices, places of worship, bars and restaurants.

Facial coverings are also required for outdoor public gatherings where social distancing is not possible.

Exceptions to the mask mandate include people who are deaf or hard of hearing, children younger than age five, people with certain medical conditions and people who are seated and eating at restaurants.

You can read the full order here.