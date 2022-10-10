OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County drivers hoping to take care of some business Monday afternoon will likely run into some issues.

The Johnson County Motor Vehicle system is experiencing technical issues, according to a spokesperson for the county.

As of noon, employees are not able to print temporary license plates, permits, or registration decals.

Customers are able to complete drop-off applications for titles and registrations. The applications will be processed when the system is again working.

The office found out about the issue when it opened Monday morning. Online office queues were deactivated around 8 a.m., according to the county.

Workers are continuing to help anyone who needs complete registration refunds, duplicate titles, or handicap placards.

A spokesperson for Johnson County says it is working to find a resolution to the issue.

