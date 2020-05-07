Johnson County DMVs to reopen Monday with limited in-person services

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Motor vehicle offices are set to reopen in Johnson County Monday, May 11 with limited in-person services.

Beginning Monday, offices at 6000 Lamar Avenue in Mission and 782 N. Ridgeview Road in Olathe will resume regular business. Those hours are hours 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Even with hours going back to normal, people are encouraged to utilize online resources, such as registration renewals, address changes, title work and permits.

People who do show up for in-person services are asked to secure their place in line on the county’s website or by calling 1-888-956-2657. If the queue has “closed” for the day, the building has reached capacity.

No paper tickets will be handed out and people are asked not to line up outside prior to opening. The lobby will be restricted to customers who have secured a place in line and customers are encouraged to wear a facial covering.

Governor Kelly previously signed an executive order extending deadlines for vehicle registrations and renewals, which will remain in effect until after the disaster declaration expires.

Once that happens, people will have 60 days to complete their registrations and renewals.