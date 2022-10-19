“Moving sucks.” It does, and Olathe-based Moving Proz is blunt about it.

The phrase is splashed across the back of its moving trucks, which also list scenarios that are terrible but still “suck less than moving.” Like your mom’s social media presence, hangovers in your thirties, or when your laptop freezes and you haven’t hit save. The boldest scenario it lists is, “Finding out you’re not the father.”

“I’m waiting to get some calls, but that’s OK,” co-owner and CFO Kelli Warren said. “They might not like it, but they’re going to remember it.”

The marketing tactics, along with seizing growth opportunities, catapulted the commercial and residential moving company to the No. 756 spot on this year’s Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

Its three-year revenue growth was 839%, and over the next two years, founder and CEO Derek Shaw thinks the company will steer its revenue to the $40 million to $50 million range.

That only takes into account its physical presence in the Kansas City and Denver markets.