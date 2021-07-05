Johnson County moving forward with potential name change to creek many find offensive

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County is moving forward with possibly renaming a creek that many find offensive.

Negro Creek runs through parts of Overland Park and Leawood.

The name dates back to the 1800’s.

A grassroots campaign is trying to get it renamed.

The county set up a website to get public comment and take suggestions for a new name. This process could take a while.

The U.S. Board on Geographic Names will eventually have the final say once a new name is picked and approved by local governments.

