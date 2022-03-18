OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Johnson County Museum is now receiving national recognition for the quality of service it provides to the community.

Johnson County Museum Director Mary McMurray said it took approximately three years of work for the museum to earn accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums (AAM).

“This is the gold standard for museum excellence for the last 50 years and the highest national recognition for museums that we give out in our field. It signifies our quality, our credibility and our service to our community,” McMurray said.

AAM accreditation brings national recognition to a museum for its commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement.

To earn the accreditation, the museum was required to conduct a yearlong self-study, undergo a site visit from an accreditation team and submit documents detailing the museum’s operations and practices.

McMurray said museum staff received an abundance of support from Johnson County Park and Recreation District (JCPRD), as well as various departments within Johnson County government to meet the accreditation requirements.

“The temperature, the humidity of our building, how we set the levels, how we report that. All of that we had to work with them on to show these national accreditors the standard we are caring for our collection and our work,” McMurray said.

Of the approximately 35,000 museums in the United States, only 1,095 are accredited. In Kansas, there are 11 accredited museums across the state. In the Kansas City area, only two museums are accredited by the AAM — the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and the Johnson County Museum.

“It’s just another example of how this organization goes above and beyond the call of duty,” County Commissioner Jeff Meyers said.

Of the roughly 3,000 counties in the United States, less than 30 have an accredited museum. Museum staff will host a celebration of accreditation at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center on Thursday, March 31 at 9:30 a.m.