JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. – The Johnson County Election Office will need over 1,000 poll workers to support upcoming elections this fall.

During the Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday, County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson informed the board the county will need approximately 1,300 election workers for the August 2 primary.

Roughly 1,800 workers will be needed for the general election on November 8.

Election workers are responsible for a variety of tasks including setting up voting machines, checking voter ID and assisting voters as needed.

Any Johnson County resident who is registered to vote can apply to be a poll worker. Paid training is provided by the county and poll workers receive a $110 daily stipend for election day and each day of advanced voting they work.

Applicants cannot be on the ballot or related to any candidates on the ballot in the precinct they are assigned to work in. Election worker training begins on Monday, July 11. Anyone interested in applying can find more information on the Johnson County Election Office website.