Johnson County now says 12 people have presumptive positive cases of COVID-19

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Johnson County, Kansas confirmed Wednesday that they now have 12 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

The increase means two additional people were diagnosed since Tuesday’s mid-morning announcement.

Since the outbreak bars, restaurants and more in the immediate metro have closed, with some minor exceptions.

Leaders in Kansas City, Missouri; Jackson County; Johnson County, Kansas and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas agreed to the closures.

There is an exception for delivery, pickup and drive-thru services.

The four jurisdictions will reevaluate on April 1.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released new COVID-19 recommendations for quarantine and isolation of travelers Sunday.

Under the new recommendations, KDHE is advising a 14-day home quarantine for Kansans who traveled to California, New York and Washington state on or after March 15.

KDHE is also advising those who visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties in Colorado within the past week to also partake in a 14-day home quarantine.

If you traveled on a cruise ship or if you traveled internationally on or after March 15, KDHE said you too should participate in the quarantine.

The recommendations also apply to those whom the health department notified that they were in close contact with a person who has coronavirus.

A close contact is defined as someone who has been closer than 6 feet for more than 10 minutes while the patient is symptomatic.

Self-quarantine is like being on the honor system, but if someone refuses to self-quarantine, the health department can and will quarantine that person.

“We don’t like to take to that draconian step obviously, but it’s a lot of hand holding to make sure people respect what the voluntary quarantine is all about and around the country there have been really good results because people are nervous and following the recommendation,” Secretary of the KDHE Dr. Lee Norman told FOX4.

According to KDHE, those who are under home quarantine should not attend school, work or any other setting where they are not able to maintain at about a 6-foot distance from other people.

If you have questions, call JCDHE at 913-477-8343 during regular business hours or the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at 877-427-7317 after business hours.