FAIRWAY, Kan. — Officers from across Johnson County are standing guard day and night after losing one of their own.

Lenexa police spokesman Danny Chavez said a ceremonial guard will stay with Fairway Officer Jonah Oswald 24 hours a day until his funeral service after he died in the line of duty.

The 29-year-old officer was injured in a shootout with two suspects at a Mission QuikTrip location on Sunday and died from his injuries Monday.

On Tuesday, officials held a procession to a Shawnee funeral home where Oswald’s services are expected to be held. See the procession in the video player above.

Chavez said the guard is customary when an officer dies in the line of duty. Officers from various Johnson County departments will rotate on the guard.

This is the Fairway Police Department’s first line-of-duty death. Oswald was a 4-year veteran of the department. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

The city has created a donation link for anyone who wants to support Oswald’s family.

A growing memorial was seen Tuesday at the Fairway Police Department as people left flowers, crosses and other mementos.

What happened?

The deadly incident began around 7:30 a.m. Sunday when Lenexa police responded to a report of a stolen car near I-35 and 95th Street.

Police chased the suspect north on I-35 until the driver came to a stop in the area of I-35 and Lamar Avenue in Mission. Two suspects then crashed the car and ran into a nearby QuikTrip. Officers from multiple agencies responded.

One suspect, later identified as Shannon Wayne Marshall of Ashland City, Tennessee, was also shot and died at the scene.

Another suspect, identified as 32-year-old Andrea Rene Cothran, was arrested Sunday. On Tuesday, she was charged with aggravated battery, fleeing law enforcement, reckless driving and felony theft.

Cothran remains in custody at the Johnson County jail on a $1 million bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 16.