Johnson County Old Settlers Day canceled for second year in a row

OLATHE, Kan. — For the second year in a row, the Johnson County Old Settlers event will not be taking place.

The Johnson County Old Settlers Association announced Wednesday that it came to the decision because of construction being done in the downtown area.

“After looking over the plan for the demolition of the old courthouse and the timeline of its completion and the building of the apartments in the location of where the library was, we felt we could not proceed with this year’s Old Settlers event,” said Johnson County Old Settlers President Brett Hall.

Hall said this is an event they starts planning months in advance and not knowing for sure if everything would be completed to the point of being able to hold the event in the manner that is expected it had to make that decision.

“This is an event our community looks forward to every year. We pride ourselves in putting on a safe and enjoyable event and we felt that by proceeding we could not guarantee having anything close to what is expected,” Hall said. “We all take such pride and enjoyment over those three days when we see so many families and friends together enjoying Old Settlers that we don’t want to disappoint anyone.”

Hall said they are looking forward to having an amazing 2022 event.

This is only the third time in the 123-year history of Johnson County Old Settlers that this has happened. The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.