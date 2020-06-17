Johnson County Old Settlers event canceled for 2020

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Johnson County Old Settlers event that was scheduled to take place this year on September 10, 11, and 12 has been canceled.

The Johnson County Old Settlers Association along with the City of Olathe and the County Emergency Management made the announce Wednesday.

“We are in an unprecedented situation and this difficult decision was made in the best interest of the community we share,” said Johnson County Old Settlers President Brett Hall. “Our top priority is to focus on the health and safety of our community members, volunteers, vendors and our entertainers.

Hall said this is an event they start planing months in advance and every year the community looks forward to attending.

“We all take such pride and enjoyment over those three days when we see so many families and friends together enjoying Old Settlers,” Hall said.

Hall said this is only the second time in the 122-year history of Johnson County Old Settlers that it has been canceled.