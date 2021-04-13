Johnson County opens vaccine clinics to everyone age 16 and up who lives, works there

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County opened it’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics to anyone age 16 and older who live or work in the county.

It’s something the state did several weeks ago, but allowed each individual county to decide how it wanted to use it’s allocation of vaccine.

Until now, the Johnson Count Department of Health and Environment only scheduled people who had taken the county’s vaccine interest survey. Leaders have said the county took that approach to make sure the most vulnerable people received the vaccine first.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and an important tool to getting us across the finish line of the pandemic,” Dr. Sanmi Areola, director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment said.. “JCDHE encourages all eligible people to make an appointment for a vaccine.”

Appointments are scheduled online. Help is also available to schedule an appointment in Spanish online.

