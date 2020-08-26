Johnson County parks department won’t have all-day child care for Olathe kids like planned

OLATHE, Kan. — A child care option used by thousands of Johnson County families now won’t be available for everyone, leaving some parents scrambling.

The change also comes with less than two weeks before school starts.

“We understand how much of a hardship this is for a lot of our families,” said Charity Coker, Johnson County Parks & Recreation’s children’s service specialist.

Johnson County Parks & Recreation helps provide critical wrap-around child care services in several districts.

With Olathe Public Schools starting the year in a hybrid model, many working parents are also needing care three full days during the week. But the parks department has now said it won’t be possible for them to fill in those gaps.

Cora and Kylie Crane are ready to get back to school, even if it’s not full time.

“I’m feeling OK with it,” Cora Crane said.

“At least we can still see our friends and all,” Kylie Crane said.

Their mom is thankful for a hybrid model that will give her kids some time in the classroom. But it does leave digital learning days out of school. Thankfully, the family’s work schedules allow for that, but they know for other parents, it will be a big challenge.

“We’ve seen actually in our community a lot of environments step up and offer support to parents, and actually their gymnastics gym is opening during the day to offer parents support,” mom Lori Crane said. “So I’m hoping a lot of places will step up and be there for those parents and offer that support.”

That’s now going to be even more critical.

On Wednesday, Johnson County Parks & Rec issued an update to Olathe district families. The department was hoping to offer full-day child care during digital learning this fall, but it will now only be doing before- and after-school care.

“The purpose of the hybrid model is to limit how many people are in the buildings, and there just isn’t enough space for other child care to happen at that same time,” Coker said.

The parks department said a lot of work is happening behind the scenes to help families find alternate child care options during remote learning.

“It’s so awesome to see how many people have stepped up. There are remote learning centers popping up all over Olathe and all over Johnson County, whether that’s churches offering their buildings, libraries, different buildings within Johnson County,” Coker said.

“And Parks and Rec, we’re working on remote learning centers as well in county buildings. For instance, the Arts & Heritage Center is finalizing plans on that possibility.”

The parks department said it also hopes by limiting its child care programming, it can help in stopping the spread of COVID-19, which is critical in meeting the goal of eventually getting all kids back to in-person school.