Johnson County poll worker says supervisor discriminated against him for being gay

OLATHE, Kan. — A Johnson County, Kansas poll worker is speaking out after he said he was discriminated against for being gay.

“I think that a lot of people do that in our society,” Jae Moyer said. “I think that people single people out for differences and treat them differently because of it and I don’t think that it’s okay.”

Last Tuesday Moyer volunteered to work at the polls on Election Day. He said his supervising judge singled him out because he’s gay.

“I started getting comments from my supervising judge,” Moyer said. “She said, ‘You’re quite flamboyant, you’re quite theatrical, you need to stop being so theatrical.’”

Moyer said he joked back telling his supervisor he was acting that way because he’s gay.

“I felt like almost she was, you know, treating it like my identity, my sexuality were like taboo or dirty or something like that,” said Moyer.

He said throughout the shift he felt like the supervising judge continued to pick on him, but it was the response from the election commissioner that made his experience easier.

“She had said that this supervising judge was going to have it on her record that maybe she needs some more coaching or maybe that she may not work as a supervising judge again,” Moyer said.

FOX4 reached out to the election board and it said, “We appreciate the election worker bringing this concern forward so our office can follow up. We are looking into the situation.”

Moyer said he is trying to get the word out because people need to be held accountable for their actions.

“It’s important that we start calling it out and we start educating people on how their words really can be more harmful than they realize,” Moyer said.