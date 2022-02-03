HOLDEN, Mo. – FOX4 is investigating one of the top complaints we’re hearing from viewers: missed trash pickups in Johnson County, Missouri.

This is not the first-time neighbors have called FOX4 about the problem.

“This really bothers me. Makes our town look trashy. It makes me mad,” said Scotty Walker.

Walker one of many people living in Holden, Missouri, showcasing piles of trash in their front yard.

On Main Street, almost every home is decorated with trash. “That trash has been sitting there probably about a month,” said Walker.

Neighbors say they bond over a shared frustration and a shared disgust.

“If there was another trash service company, we would definitely use them. Everyone would,” said Joe Young with Pickle’s Plumbing.

Unfortunately, for the people in the area and rural Johnson County, Republic Services is all they have as an option.

The company was first introduced last year when they consolidated with another trash service. Neighbors say problems were immediate.

At the time, Republic Services said the integration of the new routes caused a delay and apologized for inconveniences.

“That’s the biggest problem, lack of communication. If there is a problem, at least call your customers and tell them what’s going on. We would be a little bit more understanding and make arrangements, if they would just communicate with us. We can’t even get them to do that,” Young said.

The company provided this statement to FOX4:

“Republic Services of Warrensburg is experiencing some temporary delays with waste and recycling collections. We appreciate our customers’ understanding and patience during this time.

Many industries are facing staffing challenges at this time, and the environmental services industry is no different. We are carefully monitoring the needs of our customers and communities with the supply and availability of our talent and adjusting our efforts to attract, engage and retain talent accordingly.

We are always recruiting and hiring great people to join our team, and offer a competitive salary, generous benefits, paid vacation, safety bonuses, and numerous career advancement opportunities. For more information, please visit https://republicservices.jobs.”

“I’ve heard so many excuses. I just received another bill from Republic Service, I called them and talked to them about it, their expectation is me to pay for it, even though I am not getting service,” said Young.

FOX4 will updated you if more details come along.

